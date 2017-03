CHICAGO, April 28 Whirlpool Corp a rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, with cost reductions and recent acquisitions offsetting the impact of the strong U.S. dollar and falling demand in Brazil.

The world's largest maker of home appliances reported first-quarter net income up 19 percent year on year to $191 million, or $2.38 a share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Goodman)