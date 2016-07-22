(Adds 2016 outlook, sales, COO comment)
July 22 Whirlpool Corp posted a
higher-than-expected quarterly net profit on Friday as revenue
growth and cost reduction efforts offset the unfavorable foreign
exchange rate in North America, its largest market, the company
said.
The world's largest maker of home appliances raised the low
end of its profit outlook for full-year ongoing businesses to
$14.25 a share from $14.00, while keeping the high end at 14.75.
Whirlpool North America reported second-quarter net sales of
$2.8 billion, up from $2.7 billion a year earlier. Sales in the
other three major geographical regions were flat to slightly
lower.
Acquisition and integration costs combined with the negative
impact of currency exchange rates dragged on sales in the
company's international markets.
"We are well positioned to deal with continued global
volatility and have already deployed strong plans to deliver our
goals in a global environment that continues to be challenging,"
Chief Operating Officer Marc Bitzer said in a statement.
Whirlpool said ongoing business earnings per share rose to
$3.50 from $2.70 a year earlier. Analysts on average had
expected $3.36, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income increased to $320 million from $177 million.
Net sales were flat at $5.2 billion.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Jason Neely and Lisa
Von Ahn)