April 26 Whirlpool Corp. posted a lower
than expected quarterly net profit on Tuesday, as cost and
capacity reductions were offset by soft demand in emerging
markets and unfavorable currency exchange, the company said.
Whirlpool said first quarter ongoing business earnings rose
to $2.63 per share from $2.14 in the same period last year.
Analysts had expected $2.68.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported net
earnings of $150 million, or $1.92 per share, down from $191
million, or $2.38 per share, a year ago.
Net sales fell to $4.6 billion, from $4.8 billion a year
ago.
