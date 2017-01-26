Jan 26 Whirlpool Corp, the world's largest maker of home appliances, said its fourth-quarter profit remained unchanged as acquisition costs offset higher sales from North America, its largest market.

Net income available to Whirlpool was flat at $180 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. Earnings per share rose to $2.36 from $2.28 per share, a year earlier.

The maker of several household appliance labels, including KitchenAid, Maytag and the eponymous Whirlpool brand, said sales rose 1.7 percent to $5.66 billion.

Whirlpool's sales had decreased in the previous four quarters due to soft demand, tough competition in the U.S. market and the weak pound after Britain voted in June to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)