(Corrects to reflect ongoing business earnings per diluted
share of $2.70, instead of GAAP per diluted share of $2.21)
July 22 Whirlpool Corp posted a slightly
lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to a strong U.S.
dollar and weak sales in Brazil.
The world's largest maker of home appliances reported
second-quarter net income at $177 million, down from $179
million, a year ago.
The company's ongoing business earnings per diluted share in
the second quarter was $2.70. Analysts had expected earnings per
share of $2.62 for the quarter.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)