(Corrects to reflect ongoing business earnings per diluted share of $2.70, instead of GAAP per diluted share of $2.21)

July 22 Whirlpool Corp posted a slightly lower quarterly net profit on Wednesday due to a strong U.S. dollar and weak sales in Brazil.

The world's largest maker of home appliances reported second-quarter net income at $177 million, down from $179 million, a year ago.

The company's ongoing business earnings per diluted share in the second quarter was $2.70. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter.

