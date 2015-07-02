Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
ROME, July 2 The world's largest home-appliance maker Whirlpool has reached a preliminary accord with Italian trade unions not to lay off staff or close down plants in the country, Italy's UILM union said on Thursday.
Whirlpool has been in talks for more than two months after its original restructuring plan to cut almost 2,000 jobs in Italy angered both the unions and the government.
"We have signed an important preliminary accord which will be put to workers in all the factories and offices in the coming days," UILM's General Secretary Rocco Palombella said.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.