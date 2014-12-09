Dec 9 A TD Ameritrade Holding Corp
employee who said the firm retaliated against him for
complaining about potential securities law violations must
arbitrate the claim instead of suing in court, a federal appeals
court ruled on Monday.
The ruling by the 3rd U.S. Court of Appeals could further
weaken U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules that carry
out procedures required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform
law to protect whistleblowers and curb retaliation against them
by employers, lawyers said.
The law created a private cause of action for whistleblowers
whose employers retaliate against them for lawfully providing
information to the SEC, or making disclosures protected under
the Sarbanes-Oxley governance law. But a spate of recent federal
court decisions are split about the reach of those protections.
The three-judge panel on Monday ruled that Dodd-Frank did
not invalidate an earlier employment agreement between a unit of
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and Boris Khazin, who worked in the
firm's compliance group, to arbitrate employment-related
disputes through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
system.
Employment agreements that brokers and other brokerage
employees sign when joining firms typically include so-called
"mandatory arbitration" provisions.
The decision hinged on language in Dodd-Frank that makes
mandatory arbitration agreements unenforceable with respect to
whistleblower claims under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, a law
that bolstered standards for U.S. company boards, corporate
management and accounting firms.
Dodd-Frank, however, did not specifically bar mandatory
arbitration agreements with respect to the private right of
action the law created.
"The ruling undercuts the very purpose of Dodd-Frank," said
Keith Biebelberg, a lawyer in Millburn, New Jersey who
represents Khazin. The court's analysis of the law was "too
literal" Biebelberg said.
Khazin, who was responsible for due diligence on financial
products offered to TD customers, had discovered that TD priced
one of its products in a manner that did not comply with
securities industry rules, according to the opinion. His
supervisor declined to change the practice and told him to stop
sending emails about his concerns.
Khazin was terminated over a purported billing irregularity,
according to the opinion.
"We are pleased with the ruling and find it consistent with
the developing caselaw related to Dodd-Frank whistleblower
claims," a TD spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Bernard Orr)