UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 28 Whitbread PLC : * Whitbread extends bank facilities until November 2018 * Has signed an amendment to its existing 650 mln stg syndicated bank facility, extending its maturity by two years * Extending its maturity by two years to 4 November 2018 * Introducing an option to extend by further 2 years beyond that date, with
consent of banks at time * Source text
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources