Feb 17 Whitbread PLC : * Partnership with Action Hotels to develop the Premier Inn brand across the

Middle East * Premier Inn will undertake long-term management contracts on four new Premier Inn hotels owned by Action Hotels, to open between now and 2016 * Action Hotels plans to invest AED 378M (£63M) over the course of the next two years as they build and develop the new hotels, which will create 170 new jobs in the region * Source text