LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's biggest hotel chain Premier Inn, owned by Whitbread , said it is planning a major expansion in London ahead of next year's Olympic Games, creating 1,000 new jobs.

Premier Inn, which operates more than 600 Premier Inn hotels across Britain, said it will increase the number of Premier Inn rooms in London by over 50 percent over the next two years and intends to double its size in London by 2016.

The budget chain on Thursday opened a 267 room hotel at Stratford, east London, next to the Olympic Stadium and the Westfield Stratford City shopping mall, Europe's biggest urban shopping centre which opened earlier this month.

The opening kicks off wider expansion plans which will include the opening of 20 new London hotels, with 3,245 rooms, in the next two years across London in locations such as Leicester Square, Blackfriars, Holborn and Islington.

The chain, which uses comedian Lenny Henry in its television advertisements, has performed strongly in tough economic conditions, benefiting from business customers trading down from four and five star hotels and a 29 pounds ($45) per room offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.

Rival Travelodge has also grown sales and profits sharply and recently told Reuters it was planning a major expansion across Europe.

