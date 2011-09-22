Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's biggest hotel chain Premier Inn, owned by Whitbread , said it is planning a major expansion in London ahead of next year's Olympic Games, creating 1,000 new jobs.
Premier Inn, which operates more than 600 Premier Inn hotels across Britain, said it will increase the number of Premier Inn rooms in London by over 50 percent over the next two years and intends to double its size in London by 2016.
The budget chain on Thursday opened a 267 room hotel at Stratford, east London, next to the Olympic Stadium and the Westfield Stratford City shopping mall, Europe's biggest urban shopping centre which opened earlier this month.
The opening kicks off wider expansion plans which will include the opening of 20 new London hotels, with 3,245 rooms, in the next two years across London in locations such as Leicester Square, Blackfriars, Holborn and Islington.
The chain, which uses comedian Lenny Henry in its television advertisements, has performed strongly in tough economic conditions, benefiting from business customers trading down from four and five star hotels and a 29 pounds ($45) per room offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.
Rival Travelodge has also grown sales and profits sharply and recently told Reuters it was planning a major expansion across Europe.
($1 = 0.641 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Rhys Jones)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.