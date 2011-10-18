(Adds details)

LONDON Oct 18 Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread reported better-than-expected first half pretax profit and ramped up its interim dividend by over 50 percent.

Whitbread, which operates the Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains, said underlying pretax profit rose by 15.2 percent to 174.9 million pounds ($276 million) in the six months to Sept. 1. The consensus forecast had stood at 167 million, according to a company-supplied poll of 8 analysts.

($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)