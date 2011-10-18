* Premier Inn, Costa popular in tough trading conditions

* H1 pretax 174.9 mln stg vs f'cst 167 mln

* Interim dividend up 55.6 pct to 17.5 pence

* Says on track to expand Premier by 65,000 rooms, open 3,500 Costa stores

* Shares down 0.1 percent vs 1.1 pct FTSE 100 decline (Re-writes first paragraph, adds CEO, analyst comment, background, shares)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Oct 18 Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread Plc reported a higher-than-expected first-half pretax profit and ramped up its interim dividend as its Premier Inn and Costa Coffee chains proved popular with cash-strapped consumers.

Whitbread, which also operates the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub restaurant chains, said underlying pretax profit rose 15.2 percent to 174.9 million pounds ($276 million) in the six months to Sept. 1 against a consensus forecast of 167 million, according to a company-supplied poll of eight analysts.

"This is a good set of results demonstrating the strength of our brands in tough market conditions," Chairman Anthony Habgood said on Tuesday.

Premier Inn has performed strongly through the economic downturn, benefiting from business customers trading down from four- and five-star hotels and a 29 pounds-per-room offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.

Costa has also fared well, tempting consumers seeking an affordable luxury during the downturn, and also benefiting from aggressive international expansion.

Total group sales increased 10.7 percent to 891.3 million pounds, with Premier Inn sales up 10.6 percent to 393.4 million, Costa sales rising 26.3 percent to 250.8 million and restaurant sales up 0.5 percent to 248.5 million.

Sales at Premier Inn hotels open more than a year were up 5.2 percent and sales at Costa Coffee shops open more than a year rising 6.7 percent.

Whitbread said Premier Inn had benefited from good demand from both business and leisure customers, particularly in London, which was more resilient that the rest of the UK.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) -- a key industry measure -- rose 4.4 percent, incorporating 11.4 percent growth in London and 3 percent elsewhere.

CHEAPER DEALS

Costa was boosted by strong demand for its Ice Cold Costa chilled range, which achieved a 44 percent upturn in sales on the back of new flavours and an extended selling period.

Sales at the group's pub restaurants open more than a year fell 1.6 percent as customers looking for cheaper deals steered away from its more expensive brands.

"The restaurant business is facing a very value-driven customer base and we're working hard to sharpen up our value proposition. That means looking at the menus as well as promotion," CEO Andy Harrison told Reuters in an interview.

Whitbread said its cheapest brand Brewers Fayre had outperformed its two higher-priced stablemates, Beefeater and Table Table. It has put in a new management team to turn around the performance of its restaurants.

Early initiatives include 4.99 pounds offers on meals at Beefeater and Table Table and an all-you-can-eat buffet in Brewers Fayre for 5.99 pounds.

Whitbread said it would pay an interim dividend of 17.5 pence per share, up from 11.25p last year and ahead of the consensus forecast of 16.5p.

The company said it was on track to achieve its five-year targets to expand Premier Inn by 65,000 rooms and open 3,500 Costa stores worldwide.

Shares in Whitbread, which have risen by over 20 percent since August, were down 0.1 percent to 1,625 pence at 0855 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent decline in the FTSE 100.

"Whitbread has delivered in a difficult macro (economic) environment and can accelerate earnings when market conditions become more favourable," said analyst Nigel Hicks at Liberum Capital. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Editing by Rhys Jones and David Holmes)