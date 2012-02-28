* Sees year earnings in line with expectations

* Q4 like-for-like sales up 1.8 pct

* Premier Inn lfl sales down 0.9 pct

* Costa Coffee lfl sales up 6.2 pct

LONDON, Feb 28 Britain's biggest hotel operator Whitbread said it would meet forecasts for year profit even though sales growth slowed in its fourth quarter.

"We expect to report in April another full year of double digit earnings growth, in line with expectations," Chief Executive Andy Harrison said on Tuesday.

The group, which owns Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee shops as well as the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre pub restaurant chains, said sales at outlets open more than a year rose 1.8 percent in the 11 weeks to Feb. 16.

That compares with a rise of 2.4 percent in the third quarter to Dec. 1 and a first half increase of 3.3 percent.

Like-for-like sales at Premier Inn fell 0.9 percent in the quarter, having been up 2.6 percent in the third quarter.

Whitbread said the outcome reflected a soft hotel market in the UK, with a divergence in performance between London and the regions. It said it was still winning market share.

Like-for-like sales were up 6.2 percent at Costa Coffee compared with growth of 3.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Total group sales increased 10.1 percent over the 11 weeks and were up 11.0 percent over the year.

Although its underlying sales growth slowed, Premier Inn has performed strongly through the economic downturn, benefiting from business customers trading down from four and five star hotels and a 29 pounds ($45.9) per room per night offer wooing leisure customers in off-peak periods.

Costa has also fared well, tempting customers seeking affordable treats and benefiting from rapid international expansion.

Whitbread has around 10,000 Premier Inn rooms in its committed pipeline, which together with Costa's growth plan means it expects to create a further 10,000 jobs in the UK over the next three years.

Shares in the firm, up 13 percent over the last three months, closed at 1,703 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 3.03 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6313 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)