* Q4 lfl total sales up 2.7 pct, versus up 3.3 pct in Q3
* Says on track to meet FY results expectations
* Premier Inn lfl sales up 2.9 pct, Costa lfl sales up 5.5
pct
* Expects renewed competition from Starbucks and Travelodge
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Feb 26 Whitbread, Britain's
biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said it was preparing
for more competitive markets in 2013 as two of its big rivals,
Travelodge and Starbucks, shake off recent setbacks.
The company said it would meet annual profit forecasts even
though heavy snow in January had slowed like-for-like sales
growth in its fourth quarter to 2.7 percent, hitting its
restaurant business in particular. That was down from a rise of
3.3 percent across the group in the third quarter.
Whitbread has performed strongly through the economic
turndown as customers trade down to its more affordable Premier
Inn hotel rooms and flock to its ever-expanding Costa Coffee
houses. Total sales rose 14.8 percent in the 50 weeks to Feb 14.
By contrast coffee rival Starbucks has struggled to overcome
allegations of tax avoidance which emerged in October and
Travelodge, the UK's No.2 budget hotel firm, had difficulty
finding cash for much-needed refurbishment.
Both are now overcoming those problems and Travelodge has
embarked on major advertising and expansion after restructuring.
"We have been in a relatively benign competitive environment
where two of our major competitors have been shooting themselves
in the foot, whether it be with an over-aggressive financing
structure or an over-aggressive tax strategy," Whitbread chief
executive Andy Harrison told reporters on Tuesday.
"I am just assuming they will get their houses in order and
it would be prudent to assume that will make the market a bit
more competitive," he said, adding the change had yet to happen.
Harrison said it would counter competition by concentrating
on offering good service to its 21 million monthly customers.
Shares in the FTSE 100-listed firm, which have risen 50
percent in a year, fell 3.6 percent to 2470 pence at 0929 GMT.
Liberum Capital analyst Patrick Coffey said he still
expected Whitbread to progress: "Our recent proprietary consumer
survey suggests Premier Inn will continue to win share vs.
Travelodge. We also continue to see greater upgrades over the
next year as Costa delivers growth well ahead of market
expectations."
MEAT TRACING SYSTEM
Whitbread, which also runs the Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
pub restaurant chains, joined a growing number of firms to be
caught up in a horsemeat scandal that is spreading across Europe
when it found equine DNA in meat lasagne and beef burgers this
month.
On Tuesday it said had found no more contamination, had a
new supplier of beef burgers and was planning a new traceability
system to track ingredients "from field to fork".
At Costa Coffee, which recently grabbed headlines when 1,700
jobseekers applied for just 8 posts at one of its new British
stores, like-for-like sales rose 5.5 percent compared with
growth of 7.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Costa has 1,500 UK stores and expects to increase that to
2,000 as part of a push to double its size worldwide to 3,500
stores by 2015/16. As well expansion in China, the firm is
currently testing stores in European transport hubs, including
Lisbon airport and the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris.
Like-for-like sales at Premier Inn, which has doubled in
size in the last decade to over 50,000 rooms and is aiming for
at least 65,000 by 2015/16, rose to 2.9 percent in the quarter,
improving on a 2.5 percent rise in its third quarter.
Whitbread is on average expected to post annual pretax
profit of 351 million pounds ($530 million), according to a
Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.6618 British pounds)