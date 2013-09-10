LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's biggest hotel and
coffee shop operator Whitbread posted a 2.1 percent rise
in second quarter underlying sales, helped by strong hotel
demand in London.
The group said underlying sales at its Premier Inn hotels
grew by 3.0 percent in the 11 weeks to August 15, with total
sales boosted by an increased number of new rooms.
Underlying sales at its Costa Coffee UK stores rose by 3
percent, a slowdown on the 8 percent achieved in the first
quarter, as the hot summer weather crimped demand for hot
drinks.
The overall 2.1 percent rise compared to a rise of 3.1
percent in the previous quarter. Total second quarter sales rose
10.8 percent.