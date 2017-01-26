Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6 percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new advertising and promotional campaigns.

Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said like-for-like sales at Costa grew 4.3 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 1, up from a 2 percent rise in the 13 weeks to Sept. 1.

Total sales at Whitbread, which also owns Premier Inn hotels, rose 8.6 percent for the 13 weeks to Dec.1 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)