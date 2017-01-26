Jan 26 Whitbread Plc posted a 8.6
percent rise in total sales for the third quarter as underlying
sales at its Costa Coffee chain strengthened due to new
advertising and promotional campaigns.
Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator,
said like-for-like sales at Costa grew 4.3 percent in the 13
weeks to Dec. 1, up from a 2 percent rise in the 13 weeks to
Sept. 1.
Total sales at Whitbread, which also owns Premier Inn
hotels, rose 8.6 percent for the 13 weeks to Dec.1
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)