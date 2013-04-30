UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, April 30 Whitbread PLC : * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY revenue rose 14.2 percent to 2.03
billion STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC FY underlying pretax profit rose 11.4
percent to 356.5 million STG * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC total dividend up 12 percent to 57.4 pence
per share * Auto alert - Whitbread PLC final dividend 37.9 pence per share * Premier inn total sales up 13.1% and like for like sales1 up 3.1%. * Costa total sales up 24.1% and like for like sales1 up 6.8% * Premier inn uk6 rooms to grow by 45% to c75,000 in 2018 * Costa system sales to double to around £2.0 billion in 2018 * Group trading has been in line with our plan in first few weeks of new FY
* Shares up 1 pct in Moscow, outperform market (Adds details, quotes, context)
LONDON, March 6 The 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management will lead to some job losses but not the 1,000 figure that has been cited in media reports, the Aberdeen CEO said on Monday.
DUBLIN, March 3 Ireland's government will select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist a potential share sale of state-owned Allied Irish Banks (AIB), it said on Friday, in a further signal that it could launch an IPO by May.