BRIEF-Esure CEO says to maintain dividend policy
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON Oct 22 Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread posted a 12.6 percent rise in first half profit as new Premier Inn hotels and Costa Coffee stores helped boost sales.
The group, which also operates pub restaurant chains, on Tuesday said underlying pretax profit rose to 216.1 million pounds ($349.18 million) in the six months to Aug. 29, up from 191.9 million pounds in the same period last year. Revenues jumped 12.4 percent to 1.14 billion pounds.
That compared to a company compiled consensus forecast for 213 million pounds underlying pretax profit.
Total sales at Premier Inn rose 12.2 percent and were up 3.3 percent on a like-for-like basis. Total sales at Costa Coffee rose by 20.9 percent with UK stores up 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Says gross written premiums up 19.0 percent to 655 million pounds, from 550.3 million pounds in 2015.