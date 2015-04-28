UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON, April 28 Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator Whitbread said on Tuesday its chief executive Andy Harrison would retire by next February as it posted a better than expected rise in full-year profit.
Harrison, who has grown Whitbread considerably since joining in September 2010 from easyJet, will become Chairman of British homewares retailer Dunelm on July 7 this year.
Whitbread said it had started the search for a replacement.
Whitbread, which runs Costa Coffee, Premier Inn hotels and pubs such as Brewers Fayre, said on Tuesday pretax profit for the year to Feb. 26 was 488.1 million pounds ($744 million), up 18.5 percent on a year ago and ahead of an average forecast of 478.7 million.
($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.