Oct 25 Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half profit rose 5.4 percent, helped by growing demand at its Premier Inn hotels and the Costa Coffee chain.

Whitbread, Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, said on Tuesday underlying pretax profit rose to 307 million pounds in the six months to September 1, from 291.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8.1 percent to 1.55 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)