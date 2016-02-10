GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured, safe assets up on rising geopolitical risks
* Tighter French vote gives investors Brexit, Trump win flashbacks
WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH U.S. SUPREME COURT DECISION BLOCKING OBAMA'S CLIMATE PLAN
* Tighter French vote gives investors Brexit, Trump win flashbacks
SINGAPORE, April 11 U.S. crude oil rose for a sixth consecutive session on Tuesday to hit its highest level in five weeks, underpinned by tensions following a U.S. missile strike on Syria and a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield.