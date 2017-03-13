Mexico awaits next oil round with cautious optimism
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.
WHITE HOUSE SAYS PLANNING IS ONGOING FOR A VISIT TO U.S. BY CHINA'S XI
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexico is looking forward to its next round of offshore oil auctions on Monday with guarded optimism thanks to robust interest from oil majors for the shallow-water tenders.
YEREVAN, June 16 Armenian-backed separatists said on Friday three of their soldiers were killed by Azeri forces along the boundary with the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Canada's oil sands need more emissions-cutting measures and monitoring, an official panel said on Friday in recommendations that could potentially raise costs in a high-cost region that international players have increasingly abandoned.