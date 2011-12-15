Dec 15 Whitecap Resources Inc said it will buy Compass Petroleum Ltd for about C$97.8 million ($93.87 million) in a cash-and-stock deal to boost its light oil assets.

The company also raised its outlook for the next year.

Whitecap's offer represents a premium of about 30 percent to Compass' Wednesday closing of C$1.26 on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

Compass shareholders will receive 0.205 Whitecap shares or C$1.60 in cash for each share held. At Wednesday's closing prices, the stock offer is worth C$1.67.

Compass, a light oil-focused company, has its main operations in the Dodsland-Kindersley area of West Central Saskatchewan. Most of its production and reserves are in the Viking formation.

Whitecap, whose operations are mainly in northwest central Alberta and southwest Saskatchewan, also raised its estimates for capital spending, average production and cash flow for 2012.

For next year, average production is expected to be 20 percent higher at 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while capital spending will now be C$185 million, 23 percent higher than its prior forecast.

The company now expects 2012 cash flow of C$179 million, 23 percent up from its earlier expectation.

National Bank Financial Inc is the financial adviser to Whitecap, whose shares closed at C$8.15 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0419 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)