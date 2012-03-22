March 20 Canada's Whitecap Resources Inc
posted a fourth-quarter profit, helped by
acquisition-driven higher production, and said it expects
moderate improvements in economic conditions to boost growth for
energy companies in western Canada.
Whitecap, whose key operations are in the Western Canadian
Sedimentary Basin, said it expects oil prices to remain strong
throughout the year.
For the fourth quarter, Whitecap posted net income of C$3.2
million, or 4 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net loss
of C$4.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped nearly five times to C$47.5 million.
Production was up nearly four-fold to 7,806 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d), helped in part by oil-weighted
acquisitions.
In February, Whitecap said it would buy light-oil explorer
Midway Energy to add complementary assets to its
drilling operations in the Pembina Cardium field in Alberta.
Following the deal, Whitecap raised its average production
forecast 43.5 percent to about 15,500 boe/d for this year.
"We believe the deal will allow the company to continue its
play diversification and push production beyond 16,000 boe/d and
on track to over 20,000 boe/d in 2013," analyst Grant Daunheimer
of Dundee Capital Markets said in a note to clients on March 20.
The company had earlier forecast 2012 production to average
11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and said it sees
capital spending of C$185 million.
Last year, Whitecap bought Spry Energy that expanded its
Cardium oil production, while its acquisition of Compass
Petroleum boosted its presence in the Saskatchewan Viking area.
Shares of the company, which have risen by a third in the
last six months, closed at C$9.24 on Wednesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Brenton Cordeiro)