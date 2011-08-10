BRIEF-Imation announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, reverse stock split
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
NEW YORK Aug 10 The initial public offering of WhiteGlove Health has been postponed until after the U.S. Labor Day holiday in early September, an underwriter said.
The IPO is being postponed due to "extraordinary market conditions," the underwriter said. No further information was immediately available. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin)
* Imation corp. Announces name change to Glassbridge Enterprises, Inc. And reverse stock split
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* British gas today announces that it will extend its price freeze for its customers on its standard energy tariff until august. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)