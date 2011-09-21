Sept 21 The initial public offering of
healthcare services company WhiteGlove Health Inc has been
canceled, a spokesperson for one of its underwriters said
Wednesday.
"We knew we were up against tough odds given the lack of
risk capital out there right now in the public markets.
Unfortunately, the global market spooked a few of our key
investors and while they remain believers in WhiteGlove Health,
they simply couldn't commit capital to the deal in this
market," WR Hambrecht + Co spokeswoman Sharon Smith wrote in an
e-mail.
"We briefly lowered the price range to gauge demand among
those who applied a significant discount to the valuation based
on their perception of company's early stage and the current
market risk, but ultimately we and the company decided it was
not in the company's best interest to proceed with the offering
at this time," Smith wrote.
The company and its underwriters last week cut the expected
price range to $6 to $9 per share from $9 to $13 per share. The
company had planned to sell 2.5 million shares of common
stock.
Underwriters on the offering were WR Hambrecht + Co, Rodman
& Renshaw and Kaufman Bros.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)