MELBOURNE Feb 16 Australia's Whitehaven
Coal said it expects its A$2.7 billion ($2.9 billion)
takeover of Aston Resources will yield benefits of
around A$500 million, to be set out in deal documents going to
shareholders in a few weeks.
"Shareholders will see in that some very substantial
synergies," Managing Director Tony Haggarty told analysts and
reporters on Thursday after the group reported half year
results.
When asked if media reports that benefits would be worth
around A$500 million, he said: "I won't agree with that
particular number, but it's of that order."
($1 = 0.9329 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul)