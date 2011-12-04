* Aston Resources shares jump 7%, valuing it at A$2 bln

* Talks follow Aston share price slump

* Whitehaven failed to sell itself in early 2011 (Adds CEO, details)

MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Australia's Whitehaven Coal and coal developer Aston Resources are discussing a merger, the two companies confirmed on Monday, sending Aston's shares up 7 percent, after a newspaper said they were considering a $4.8 billion tie-up.

Aston is being eyed for its 85 percent stake in the Maules Creek coal project, which is expected to produce mainly coking coal for steel mills and high quality thermal coal for export.

Whitehaven swooped in after Aston's share price sank last month, when the company dumped its chief executive and chief financial officer, with founder and major shareholder Nathan Tinkler stepping in as non-executive chairman.

"Whitehaven confirms that it has had discussions with Aston regarding a potential merger of equals," it said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange, virtually identical to a statement from Aston.

Both companies said no agreement had been reached and there was no guarantee they would conclude a deal.

Aston's shares jumped to a high of A$9.71 and last traded up 6.4 percent at A$9.69, valuing the company at A$1.98 billion ($2.03 billion). Whitehaven's shares jumped 2.1 percent to A$5.76, valuing it at A$2.85 billion.

Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty said in the statement the company was continuing to look for ways to boost the group's value, following a failed attempt to sell the company earlier this year.

Haggarty and a spokesman for Aston both declined to elaborate on Monday's statements and would not say whether talks were still going on, when contacted by Reuters.

They would also not comment on whether UBS was advising on the deal, as reported by the Australian Financial Review.

Goldman Sachs and Grant Samuel advised Whitehaven when put itself up for sale, attracting interest from China's Yanzhou Coal, Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla and Peabody Energy among around six suitors.

The Maules Creek project is 15 percent owned by Japan's Itochu Corp and Aston agreed in October to sell a 10 percent stake to Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) .($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)