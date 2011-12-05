* Aston Resources shares jump 7 pct, valuing it at A$2 bln

* Talks follow Aston share price slump

* Whitehaven failed to sell itself in early 2011

* Some investors doubt deal likely (Adds fund manager comment, updates shares)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources are discussing what could be a $5 billion merger to create Australia's biggest independent coal company, the two confirmed on Monday, sending Aston's shares up as much as 7 percent.

The coal industry has been Australia's hottest sector for deals in the past three years, topped by U.S. miner Peabody Energy's takeover of Macarthur Coal for $5 billion last month, tapping into booming Chinese and Indian demand for coal.

A deal would put together Aston's 75 percent stake in the Maules Creek coal project with Whitehaven's mines in the same basin in New South Wales state, to overtake rival independent New Hope Corp, which itself is on the block.

Maules Creek is expected to produce mainly coking coal for steel mills and high quality thermal coal for export.

"A combined company would have some pretty substantial growth in an attractive commodity," said an analyst who declined to be named as no deal has been announced yet.

Whitehaven swooped in after Aston's share price sank last month, when the company dumped its chief executive and chief financial officer, with billionaire founder and major shareholder Nathan Tinkler stepping in as non-executive chairman.

"Whitehaven confirms that it has had discussions with Aston regarding a potential merger of equals," it said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, virtually identical to a statement from Aston.

Both companies said no agreement had been reached and there was no guarantee they would conclude a deal.

ASTON SHARES RALLY

Aston's shares jumped to a high of A$9.75 and last traded up 4.5 percent at A$9.50, valuing the company at A$1.95 billion ($2 billion). Whitehaven's shares jumped 1.6 percent to A$5.73, valuing it at A$2.84 billion.

Based on the A$370 million that Japan's Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) agreed to pay in October for a 10 percent stake in Maules Creek, Aston in theory could expect a valuation of at least A$2.78 billion.

But fund managers were sceptical that Whitehaven could justify offering such a premium for Aston Resources, which bought Maules Creek from Rio Tinto two years ago for just A$480 million.

"Considering they (Whitehaven) could have bid for the asset when Tinkler bought it, it'd be pretty hard to pay some ridiculous price now. I don't think those guys would do that," said a portfolio manager who owns shares in Whitehaven.

Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty said in the statement the company was continuing to look for ways to boost the group's value, following a failed attempt to sell the company earlier this year.

Haggarty and a spokesman for Aston both declined to elaborate on Monday's statements when contacted by Reuters.

Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to comment on whether it was advising Whitehaven, and UBS declined to comment on media reports that it was advising Aston Resources.

Goldman Sachs and Grant Samuel advised Whitehaven when it put itself up for sale, attracting interest from China's Yanzhou Coal, Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla and Peabody Energy among around six suitors.

Aston's Maules Creek project is 15 percent owned by Japan's Itochu Corp. ($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars) (Editing by Ed Davies and Alex Richardson)