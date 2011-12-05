* Aston Resources shares jump 7 pct, valuing it at A$2 bln
* Talks follow Aston share price slump
* Whitehaven failed to sell itself in early 2011
* Some investors doubt deal likely
(Adds fund manager comment, updates shares)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 Whitehaven Coal
and Aston Resources are discussing what could be a $5
billion merger to create Australia's biggest independent coal
company, the two confirmed on Monday, sending Aston's shares up
as much as 7 percent.
The coal industry has been Australia's hottest sector for
deals in the past three years, topped by U.S. miner Peabody
Energy's takeover of Macarthur Coal for $5 billion last month,
tapping into booming Chinese and Indian demand for coal.
A deal would put together Aston's 75 percent stake in the
Maules Creek coal project with Whitehaven's mines in the same
basin in New South Wales state, to overtake rival independent
New Hope Corp, which itself is on the block.
Maules Creek is expected to produce mainly coking coal for
steel mills and high quality thermal coal for export.
"A combined company would have some pretty substantial
growth in an attractive commodity," said an analyst who declined
to be named as no deal has been announced yet.
Whitehaven swooped in after Aston's share price sank last
month, when the company dumped its chief executive and chief
financial officer, with billionaire founder and major
shareholder Nathan Tinkler stepping in as non-executive
chairman.
"Whitehaven confirms that it has had discussions with Aston
regarding a potential merger of equals," it said in a statement
to the Australian Stock Exchange, virtually identical to a
statement from Aston.
Both companies said no agreement had been reached and there
was no guarantee they would conclude a deal.
ASTON SHARES RALLY
Aston's shares jumped to a high of A$9.75 and last traded up
4.5 percent at A$9.50, valuing the company at A$1.95 billion ($2
billion). Whitehaven's shares jumped 1.6 percent to A$5.73,
valuing it at A$2.84 billion.
Based on the A$370 million that Japan's Electric Power
Development Co (J-Power) agreed to pay in October for a
10 percent stake in Maules Creek, Aston in theory could expect a
valuation of at least A$2.78 billion.
But fund managers were sceptical that Whitehaven could
justify offering such a premium for Aston Resources, which
bought Maules Creek from Rio Tinto two years
ago for just A$480 million.
"Considering they (Whitehaven) could have bid for the asset
when Tinkler bought it, it'd be pretty hard to pay some
ridiculous price now. I don't think those guys would do that,"
said a portfolio manager who owns shares in Whitehaven.
Whitehaven Managing Director Tony Haggarty said in the
statement the company was continuing to look for ways to boost
the group's value, following a failed attempt to sell the
company earlier this year.
Haggarty and a spokesman for Aston both declined to
elaborate on Monday's statements when contacted by Reuters.
Goldman Sachs was not immediately available to
comment on whether it was advising Whitehaven, and UBS
declined to comment on media reports that it was advising Aston
Resources.
Goldman Sachs and Grant Samuel advised Whitehaven when it
put itself up for sale, attracting interest from China's Yanzhou
Coal, Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla and Peabody
Energy among around six suitors.
Aston's Maules Creek project is 15 percent owned by Japan's
Itochu Corp.
($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Ed Davies and Alex Richardson)