MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australia's Whitehaven Coal and coal developer Aston Resources have talked about merging, Whitehaven said on Monday, confirming a media report that said the two companies were discussing a A$4.7 billion ($4.8 billion) merger.
"Whitehaven confirms that it has had discussions with Aston regarding a potential merger of equals," it said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
Managing Director Tony Haggarty said the company was continuing to look for ways to boost the group's value, but no deal was guaranteed, following a failed attempt earlier this year to sell the company.
($1 = 0.9745 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Ten months into Japan's power market shake-up aimed at boosting choice and energy security, more than 2.5 million retail electricity users switched to new power providers, data from an agency monitoring use of the national grid shows. More than half of the switches were in the home turf of Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima power station, the monthly data by the national grid monitor Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Tr