MELBOURNE Dec 5 Australia's Whitehaven Coal and coal developer Aston Resources have talked about merging, Whitehaven said on Monday, confirming a media report that said the two companies were discussing a A$4.7 billion ($4.8 billion) merger.

"Whitehaven confirms that it has had discussions with Aston regarding a potential merger of equals," it said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Managing Director Tony Haggarty said the company was continuing to look for ways to boost the group's value, but no deal was guaranteed, following a failed attempt earlier this year to sell the company.

