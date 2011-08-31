* Credit Suisse underwrites sale of 65 mln shares
* Whitehaven stock down 5 pct in early trade
* First Reserve, AMCI to remain large shareholders
(Adds detail)
SYDNEY, Aug 31 Private equity groups First
Reserve Corp and AMCI International have sold A$390 million
($416 million) worth of shares in Australian miner Whitehaven
Coal , which failed to find a buyer for the company this
year.
Whitehaven shares fell almost 5 percent on Wednesday after
confirming that its two biggest shareholders had sold 65 million
shares, or about 13.15 percent of the company, to institutions
for A$6.00 per share.
First Reserve and AMCI would remain the company's two
largest shareholders after the selldown with 14.7 percent and
9.7 percent respectively, it said.
The sale, underwritten by Credit Suisse, means the free
float of Whitehaven increases to more than 50 percent.
Whitehaven shares, which were trading as high as A$7.35 in
January but later fell to A$5.22 after a bidder failed to
emerge, were down 4.9 percent to A$5.99 at 0247 GMT Wednesday.
A five-month auction and offers from around six bidders
failed to result in a deal in May.
China's Yanzhou Coal , Indian conglomerate Aditya
Birla and Peabody Energy were among suitors who had
submitted bids for Whitehaven during the auction process,
sources familiar with the deal told Reuters at the time.
Australian coal assets are in huge demand. Rio Tinto
in April succeeded in buying Riversdale Mining
for $4 billion, while Macarthur Coal this week bowed to
a $5.2 billion bid from Peabody Energy .
($1 = 0.937 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)