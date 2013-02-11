MELBOURNE Feb 12 Shares in Whitehaven Coal jumped as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the Australian government approved its key growth project, the Maules Creek coal mine.

Whitehaven shares, about one-fifth owned by former billionaire Nathan Tinkler, rose to a high of A$3.28 and last traded up 10.5 percent at A$3.27. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait)