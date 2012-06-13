* No bid partners named
* Funding seen a challenge - analyst
* Whitehaven failed to line up buyer last year
* Whitehaven shares jump 9 pct
(Adds analyst comment, Whitehaven auction details)
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, June 13 Whitehaven Coal
, Australia's second-biggest independent coal producer,
said it has received a buyout approach from its top shareholder,
billionaire Nathan Tinkler, sending its shares up 9 percent on
Wednesday.
Whitehaven, valued at A$4.4 billion ($4.4 billion), said the
proposal was too incomplete to be considered but left the door
open to a bid, saying it has set up a committee of independent
directors to consider any further proposals.
A former electrician, Tinkler, 36, had been widely expected
to sell down his 21 percent stake in Whitehaven, which in April
paid about $2.7 billion for Tinkler's Aston Resources and his
exploration company Boardwalk Resources.
However, he has instead turned his attention to taking over
the business, driven by recent share price weakness and plans to
speed up development of Whitehaven's projects, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
Whitehaven and a spokesman for Tinkler Group declined to
elaborate on the tentative proposal or identify who might be
working with Tinkler on the bid.
"It's at an early stage with some substantial funding
question marks. The funding would be the challenge," said Chris
Drew, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.
Tinkler, with a taste for fast cars, made his fortune
selling a coal tenement to Macarthur Coal in 2007 and now owns
the Newcastle Knights rugby league team and a horse racing and
breeding operation, which he picked up when the industry was hit
by equine flu.
He also rescued the Newcastle Jets Australian A-League
soccer club, tried to dump it, then held on to it after winning
concessions from another Australian billionaire, shopping mall
magnate Frank Lowy, who heads Australia's football federation.
Tinkler, who recently moved to Singapore, would need backers
for the Whitehaven bid and there is industry speculation he
could seek a mix of partners, including coal customers and
investment firms. He is being advised by Queen Street Capital, a
boutique firm that he owns.
Whitehaven has an off-take agreement with Japan's Electric
power Development Co (J-Power), which recently bought a
10 percent stake in Whitehaven's Maules Creek project. The mine
is also 15 percent owned by Itochu Corp.
Whitehaven's output is expected to rise from 6 million
tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million tonnes by 2016, when about
60 percent of output will be coking coal for steel mills.
Before taking over Tinkler's coal businesses, Whitehaven
itself was a takeover target, running an auction last year after
receiving approaches. The process was called off just over a
year ago after failing to reach a deal.
Bidders then included Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla, U.S.
coal miner Peabody Energy, which has since taken over
Macarthur Coal, and China's Yanzhou Coal, which is now
in the process of taking over Gloucester Coal.
Whitehaven's shares jumped to a high of A$4.36 after the
buyout approach was announced and last traded up 5.8 percent at
A$4.23.
Tinkler in the past has worked with investment firms
Farallon Capital and its subsidiary Noonday Capital.
($1 = 1.0102 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)