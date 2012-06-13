* No bid partners named
* Funding seen a challenge
* Whitehaven failed to line up buyer last year
* Whitehaven shares up 4.5 pct
(Recasts, adds source comment, graph link)
By Narayanan Somasundaram and Sonali Paul
SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, June 13 Whitehaven Coal
, Australia's second-biggest independent coal producer,
said it has received a buyout approach from its top shareholder,
billionaire Nathan Tinkler, but bankers and analysts doubted a
deal could be put together.
Whitehaven's shares shot up 9 percent after the announcement
on Wednesday but later drifted back on scepticism over a deal
going ahead, as tight access to debt would make it tough to
finance a bid for the company, valued at $4.4 billion.
"It's at an early stage with some substantial funding
question marks. The funding would be the challenge," said Chris
Drew, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.
Tinkler would have to offer a solid premium to satisfy
Whitehaven's board, which just over a year ago scrapped an
auction of the company after receiving unacceptable offers from
around six suitors.
Whitehaven said Tinkler Group's proposal was too incomplete
to be considered but left the door open to a bid, saying it has
set up a committee of independent directors to consider any
further proposal.
"It'd be an uphill task for Tinkler to take it private. He'd
need plenty of equity and backing, which is a luxury right now,"
said a source who has worked on recent industry deals.
A former electrician, Tinkler, 36, had been widely expected
to sell down his 21 percent stake in Whitehaven, which in April
paid about $2.7 billion for Tinkler's Aston Resources and his
exploration company Boardwalk Resources.
However, he has instead turned his attention to taking over
the business, driven by recent share price weakness and plans to
speed up development of Whitehaven's projects, a source with
knowledge of the deal said.
Whitehaven and a spokesman for Tinkler Group declined to
elaborate on the tentative proposal or identify who might be
working with Tinkler on the bid.
Whitehaven notably has not appointed any major investment
bank as a defence adviser. Last year it hired Goldman Sachs
to advise on the auction of the company.
BIG BETS
Tinkler, with a taste for fast cars, made his fortune
selling a coal tenement to Macarthur Coal in 2007 and now owns
the Newcastle Knights rugby league team and a horse racing and
breeding operation, which he picked up when the industry was hit
by equine flu.
He also rescued the Newcastle Jets Australian A-League
soccer club, tried to dump it, then held on to it after winning
concessions from another Australian billionaire, shopping mall
magnate Frank Lowy, who heads Australia's football federation.
Tinkler, who recently moved to Singapore, would need backers
for the Whitehaven bid and there is industry speculation he
could seek a mix of partners, including coal customers and
investment firms. He is being advised by Queen Street Capital, a
boutique firm that he owns.
Whitehaven has an off-take agreement with Japan's Electric
power Development Co (J-Power), which recently bought a
10 percent stake in Whitehaven's Maules Creek project. The mine,
the big prize in Whitehaven's takeover of Aston, is also 15
percent owned by Itochu Corp.
Other names mentioned as potential partners in a bid are
investment firms Farallon Capital and its subsidiary Noonday
Capital, which have worked with Tinkler in the past.
Whitehaven's output is expected to rise from 6 million
tonnes a year in 2012 to 25 million tonnes by 2016, when about
60 percent of output will be coking coal for steel mills.
At least half of the companies that put in bids for
Whitehaven last year are unlikely to pounce now, including U.S.
coal miner Peabody Energy, which has since taken over
Macarthur Coal, and China's Yanzhou Coal, which is now
in the process of taking over Gloucester Coal.
Whitehaven's shares jumped to a high of A$4.36 after the
buyout approach was announced and closed up 4.5 percent at
A$4.18, valuing the company at A$4.2 billion ($4.2 billion).
Ahead of the approach, the stock had slumped 23 percent
since the takeover of Aston was sealed in early May. The fall is
in line with other coal miners, like Yanzhou and Peabody, amid a
drop in coal prices due to worries about soft Chinese growth.
($1 = 1.0102 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)