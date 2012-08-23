MELBOURNE Aug 24 Nathan Tinkler has walked away from a A$5.25 billion ($5.5 billion) bid to take Australia's Whitehaven Coal private, the target said on Friday, amid speculation the electrician-turned-mining magnate was unable to line up equity for the bid.

"The due diligence period expired yesterday and Whitehaven has now been advised by the Tinkler Group that a formal binding proposal of A$5.20 cash per share will not be forthcoming," Whitehaven said.

Tinkler, Whitehaven's biggest shareholder after the company bought his Aston Resources earlier this year, approached Whitehaven in June and was later given a month to look over the books with a deadline of Aug. 23.

Funding for the bid, amid a deteriorating coal market, appeared to be the main source of the delay on finalising an offer.

Tinkler had lined up debt of up to A$2.5 billion from Barclays, JPMorgan and UBS, according to sources, but had yet to secure the equity to go ahead with an offer.

The market had put low odds on a deal going ahead, leaving Whitehaven's shares trading at A$3.48, one-third percent below the proposed offer.

Whitehaven wants to expand production to 25 million tonnes a year by 2016 but is under pressure as thermal coal prices have slumped 20 percent this year to around $92 a tonne. ($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)