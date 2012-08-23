MELBOURNE Aug 24 Nathan Tinkler has walked away
from a A$5.25 billion ($5.5 billion) bid to take Australia's
Whitehaven Coal private, the target said on Friday,
amid speculation the electrician-turned-mining magnate was
unable to line up equity for the bid.
"The due diligence period expired yesterday and Whitehaven
has now been advised by the Tinkler Group that a formal binding
proposal of A$5.20 cash per share will not be forthcoming,"
Whitehaven said.
Tinkler, Whitehaven's biggest shareholder after the company
bought his Aston Resources earlier this year, approached
Whitehaven in June and was later given a month to look over the
books with a deadline of Aug. 23.
Funding for the bid, amid a deteriorating coal market,
appeared to be the main source of the delay on finalising an
offer.
Tinkler had lined up debt of up to A$2.5 billion from
Barclays, JPMorgan and UBS, according
to sources, but had yet to secure the equity to go ahead with an
offer.
The market had put low odds on a deal going ahead, leaving
Whitehaven's shares trading at A$3.48, one-third percent below
the proposed offer.
Whitehaven wants to expand production to 25 million tonnes a
year by 2016 but is under pressure as thermal coal prices
have slumped 20 percent this year to around $92 a
tonne.
($1 = 0.9576 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)