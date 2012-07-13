SYDNEY/MELBOURNE, July 13 Coal magnate Nathan
Tinkler's move to take Australia's Whitehaven Coal
private is struggling with partners not joining as expected a
month after going public with his estimated $5 billion plan,
sources said, hurting the miner's shares.
Whitehaven, Australia's No.2 independent coal miner, said
last month it had received an "incomplete" offer from top
shareholder Tinkler, sending its shares up close to 10 percent.
The 36-year-old former electrician has debt support for over
$2.5 billion from UBS, JPMorgan and Barclays
, said a source who declined to be named as talks are
confidential.
That, combined with his 21.4 percent stake in Whitehaven,
would take him close to $3.5 billion -- still well short of a
bid that would get board approval, the source said.
Tinkler is being backed by Farallon Capital, which has
worked with him in the past, but other potential partners such
as Noble Group and coal and metals investor AMCI that
have expressed some interest are yet to commit, sources said.
With the demand and price outlook for coal under a cloud due
to a weak global economy, banks are unwilling to raise their
exposure to the deal, the first source said. That is hampering
Tinkler's plan to arrange a debt-funded deal then take out the
debt by selling stakes in Whitehaven's mines and issuing high
yield bonds.
Spokesmen for Tinkler and Whitehaven were not immediately
available for comment.
With the clock ticking and hopes of a Tinkler bid or a rival
offer fading, Whitehaven shares have slumped to a near
three-year low. The shares fell as much as 8 percent to A$3.25
on Friday, taking losses so far this month to more than 20
percent.
(Rporting by Narayanan Somasundaram in Sydney and Sonali Paul
in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln Feast)