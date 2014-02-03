Feb 3 A credit card data breach had been
detected that exposed guests at certain Marriott, Holiday Inn,
Sheraton and other hotel properties to theft, hotel management
firm White Lodging Services Corp said on Monday.
The breach occurred at food and beverage outlets at 14
hotels, including some operated under the Westin, Renaissance
and Radisson names, between March 20 and Dec. 16 of last year,
White Lodging said in a statement.
The company said information subject to potential theft by
cyber criminals included names and numbers on consumers' debit
or credit cards, security codes and card expiration dates.
Customers who used their cards at the affected outlets
should review all statements from the time in question and
consider placing fraud alerts on their credit files, White
Lodging said.
The latest data breach comes after the FBI warned retailers
last month to prepare for more cyber attacks after discovering
about 20 hacking cases in the past year involving the same kind
of malicious software used against Target Corp over the holiday
shopping season.
The incident involving Target, the No. 3 U.S. retailer, was
one of the biggest retail cyber attacks in history.
In a confidential, three-page report to retail companies the
FBI described the risks posed by "memory-parsing" malware that
infects point-of-sale (POS) systems, which include cash
registers and credit-card swiping machines found in store
checkout aisles.
Restaurants and lounges affected by the White Lodging breach
were located at hotels in Chicago; Austin, Texas; Richmond,
Virginia; Plantation, Florida; Denver, Boulder and Broomfield,
Colorado; Louisville, Kentucky; Erie, Pennsylvania; and
Indianapolis and Merrillville, Indiana, the company said.
White Lodging, which manages 169 hotels that include brands
of Marriott International, Starwood Hotels and Resorts
and InterContinental Hotels Group, said it
planned to offer affected consumers one year of identity
protection services.
The company, based in Merrillville, Indiana, said it
notified federal authorities of the suspected breach and had
begun a review of other properties it manages.
A spokeswoman for White Lodging declined to comment beyond
the company's statement.
Marriott said one of its franchise management companies had
"unusual fraud patterns" with payment systems, according to a
statement from spokesman Jeff Flaherty. He added that Marriott
was working with the company in the probe.
"Because the suspected breach did not impact any systems
that Marriott owns or controls, we do not have additional
information to provide," Flaherty added.