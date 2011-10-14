* To buy up to 300,000 of its common shares

* Price between $385-$425 per share (Follows alerts)

Oct 14 - White Mountains Insurance Group said it will buy back up to 300,000 of its common shares in a "modified Dutch auction," a process which allows shareholders to indicate how many shares they wish to sell and at what price within the range specified by the company.

The Bermuda-based insurer said it would buy back shares at $385-$425 each in cash, and expects the offer to start on Oct 17.

Last month, White Mountains said it bought back about 350,000 shares at or below $415 a share.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has also adopted a share buyback program, an unprecedented move after months of investor complaints that the stock is undervalued.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance closed at $411.12 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)