Oct 14 - White Mountains Insurance Group said it
will buy back up to 300,000 of its common shares in a "modified
Dutch auction," a process which allows shareholders to indicate
how many shares they wish to sell and at what price within the
range specified by the company.
The Bermuda-based insurer said it would buy back shares at
$385-$425 each in cash, and expects the offer to start on Oct
17.
Last month, White Mountains said it bought back about
350,000 shares at or below $415 a share.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has also
adopted a share buyback program, an unprecedented move after
months of investor complaints that the stock is undervalued.
Shares of White Mountains Insurance closed at $411.12 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
