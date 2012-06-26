* To pay about $35 mln
* Deal to close in the third quarter
June 26 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd
said its unit will buy two subsidiaries of American
General, a unit of American International Group Inc, for
about $35 million.
The company's specialist runoff acquisition unit, White
Mountains Solutions, will acquire American General Indemnity
Company and American General Property Insurance Company.
In a runoff, an insurance company stops writing new business
and only manages the existing book till all the policies in that
book expire.
As interest rates remain low and stock markets stay
volatile, more insurers are placing under-performing businesses
into runoffs.
White Mountains Insurance said last week it would buy two
runoff units from PICO Holdings Inc.
White Mountains Insurance's shares, which have gained about
10 percent year-to-date, closed at $500.60 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)