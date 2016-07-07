UPDATE 2-Shell outstrips Exxon on profit, cashflow seen signalling revival
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
(Corrects attribution to say Danone is nearing a deal; not Danone said it is nearing deal)
July 6 The world's biggest yoghurt maker Danone SA is nearing an agreement to buy organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a deal that is likely to value the U.S. company at about $10 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing two people who informed about the talks.
The deal would be Danone's largest in a decade and the first major transaction by Emmanuel Faber, the company veteran who took over as chief executive in late 2014, the FT said. (bit.ly/29PNwFE)
A deal may be announced as early as Thursday, according to the people.
Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.