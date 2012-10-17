Oct 17 Dean Foods Co unit Whitewave Foods Co said it plans to raise up to $320 million in an initial public offering.

The company, which sells Silk soy milk and Horizon Organic dairy products, would offer 20 million Class A common shares for between $14 and $16 per share, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

In August, Dairy company Dean Foods announced plans to sell 20 percent of WhiteWave Foods Co in an IPO.

WhiteWave Foods said it would use the proceeds of the offering to pay back debt owed to Dean Foods.

Dean Foods, which will have almost complete control of the voting rights in Whitewave after the offering, plans to use the money to repay a portion of its own debt.