Oct 25 WhiteWave Foods Co, a unit of U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co, raised $391 million from its initial public offering, after raising the size of its IPO and pricing it above the expected range, an underwriter told Reuters.

The company, which comprises Dean Foods' popular White Wave-Al pro segment, sold 23 million class A shares at $17 each. It was planning to sell 20 million shares at between $14 and $16 per share.

Dean Foods shares edged up 1 percent in after-market trade

At the IPO price, WhiteWave would have a market valuation of nearly $2.9 billion.

The offering of WhiteWave, which sells Silk brand soy milk and Horizon Organic dairy products, was expected to do well as the company's products cater to a rapidly growing base of health-minded consumers, making it an attractive business.

Dean Foods had said it was selling about 12 percent of WhiteWave in the IPO and that it may later transfer all or a portion of its remaining stake to shareholders through a tax-free spin-off.

Dean Foods is also looking to sell its Morningstar unit, which sells Friendship cottage cheese and private label dairy products, as part of its goal to maximize shareholder value.

Dean Foods' separation plans follow similar moves by Fortune Brands, Sara Lee and Kraft Foods Inc, which spun off its North American grocery business earlier this month.

WhiteWave, which generated sales of $2 billion in 2011, plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to repay debt owed to Dean Foods.

WhiteWave shares are scheduled to begin trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WWAV".

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch were the lead underwriters to the offering.