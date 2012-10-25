* Upsizes IPO to 23 million shares from 20 million shares
Oct 25 WhiteWave Foods Co, a unit of U.S. dairy
company Dean Foods Co, raised $391 million from its
initial public offering, after raising the size of its IPO and
pricing it above the expected range, an underwriter told
Reuters.
The company, which comprises Dean Foods' popular White
Wave-Al pro segment, sold 23 million class A shares at $17 each.
It was planning to sell 20 million shares at between $14 and $16
per share.
Dean Foods shares edged up 1 percent in after-market trade
At the IPO price, WhiteWave would have a market valuation of
nearly $2.9 billion.
The offering of WhiteWave, which sells Silk brand soy milk
and Horizon Organic dairy products, was expected to do well as
the company's products cater to a rapidly growing base of
health-minded consumers, making it an attractive business.
Dean Foods had said it was selling about 12 percent of
WhiteWave in the IPO and that it may later transfer all or a
portion of its remaining stake to shareholders through a
tax-free spin-off.
Dean Foods is also looking to sell its Morningstar unit,
which sells Friendship cottage cheese and private label dairy
products, as part of its goal to maximize shareholder value.
Dean Foods' separation plans follow similar moves by Fortune
Brands, Sara Lee and Kraft Foods Inc, which spun off
its North American grocery business earlier this month.
WhiteWave, which generated sales of $2 billion in 2011,
plans to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to repay debt owed to
Dean Foods.
WhiteWave shares are scheduled to begin trading on Friday on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WWAV".
JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch were the
lead underwriters to the offering.