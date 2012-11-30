BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 WhiteWave Foods Co, which was spun-off from Dean Foods Co last month, reported a decline in third-quarter earnings as the benefit from increased sales failed to offset higher costs.
WhiteWave Foods sells branded plant-based foods and beverages, coffee creamers and premium dairy products.
Operating costs and expenses rose to $172 million from $135.7 million a year earlier.
Earnings fell to 18 cents per share from 22 cents a year earlier. Sales rose 13 percent to $575 million.
Analysts believe that WhiteWave could be an attractive target for other food or beverage companies, including the likes of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
Shares of the company were down about 4 percent at $14.98 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.