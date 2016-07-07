UPDATE 2-Shell outstrips Exxon on profit, cashflow seen signalling revival
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
(Repeats without changes to text)
PARIS, July 7 France's Danone SA, the world's largest yogurt maker, said on Thursday it would acquire U.S. organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co for $56.25 per share in a deal that would double its U.S. business.
The deal would boost Danone's pursuit of affluent consumers by adding WhiteWave's popular health food offerings such as Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm Organic salad to its portfolio, as it struggles with setbacks in more challenging markets such as Brazil and Russia. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Cashflow up by 69 percent in fourth quarter (Recasts, adds shares, quotes, details)
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.