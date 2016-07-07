PARIS, July 7 France's Danone SA, the world's largest yogurt maker, said on Thursday it would acquire U.S. organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co for $56.25 per share in a deal that would double its U.S. business.

The deal would boost Danone's pursuit of affluent consumers by adding WhiteWave's popular health food offerings such as Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm Organic salad to its portfolio, as it struggles with setbacks in more challenging markets such as Brazil and Russia. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)