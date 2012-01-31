* Seven parties in talks to develop London's Whitgift centre
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Jan 31 Six major property
developers have entered the battle with Australian giant
Westfield to redevelop an ageing south London shopping
mall, the latest twist in a growing wrangle between the Whitgift
Centre's owners.
Westfield, which opened a mall near the London Olympic park
to great fanfare last autumn, said in November the 42-year old
site in Croydon would become its third large London centre after
an exclusive deal with the Whitgift Foundation, the freeholder
and 25 percent leaseholder.
However, the decision -- publicly welcomed at the time by
London Mayor Boris Johnson -- sparked an angry response from the
1.2 million square foot mall's other two leaseholders, Royal
London Asset Management and Irish Bank Resolution Corp (IBRC)
, formerly Anglo Irish Bank, who said they were not
consulted on the plans.
Royal London and IBRC have now drawn up their own shortlist
of seven developers, including Westfield, to undertake a major
refurbishment and possible expansion of the site, two sources
familiar with the process told Reuters.
British Land, Land Securities, Hammerson
, Lend Lease and Delancey are on the list,
which was put together without any input from the Whitgift
Foundation, the sources said. The developers will present their
proposals this week.
Large UK shopping centres that dominate their catchment
areas are highly prized by property investors as they have so
far weathered the tough retailing climate better than the rest
of the UK.
The Whitgift Centre's Croydon location was "under-served by
high quality retail and leisure facilities," Westfield said in
its Nov. 11 statement, adding a major retail scheme had the
potential to serve over three million customers.
Westfield declined to comment on the expansion of the tender
process.
Any decision will need to be rubber stamped by the Whitgift
Foundation. What happens if the foundation rejects the proposal
was still under discussion one of the sources said, describing
the situation as a "stand-off".
IBRC and Royal London confirmed a selection process was
underway. All parties declined or were unavailable to comment on
the identity of potential developers.
The two leaseholders will offer the winning developer a
minimum 25 percent share of their joint 200 million pound ($314
million) stake and responsibility for managing the centre. They
expect to pick a developer by end-February.
Westfield, the world's second-largest mall developer by
market value, manages 124 shopping centres
globally with total assets under management at more than A$59
billion ($62 billion), the company said in August.
