UPDATE 4-Oil drops further below $56 on report of U.S. inventory rise
* EIA report on U.S. inventories due at 1530 GMT (Updates prices, adds analyst quote para 3)
Aug 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it is buying nearly 40,000 acres of land in the Bakken shale formation for $260 million.
The seller was not disclosed. The 39,310 gross acres in North Dakota and Montana have estimated proved reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Whiting is paying for the deal, which is expected to close by Sept. 30, with borrowings under its existing bank credit. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* EIA report on U.S. inventories due at 1530 GMT (Updates prices, adds analyst quote para 3)
HANOI, March 8 Vietnam will only allow Taiwanese conglomerate Formosa Plastics' local unit to dispose of waste once it is completely sure it can do so safely, the government said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, March 8 Qatar Airways will not receive any Airbus A320neo jets this year as it looks to upgrade its order to larger models, the airline's chief executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.