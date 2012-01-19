(Follows alerts)

Jan 19 Whiting Petroleum Corp forecast a 13 percent to 19 percent rise in 2012 production, as it brings more shut-in wells back into production, and set a capital budget of $1.6 billion for the year.

The oil and gas company expects average production of 28.0 million barells of oil equivalent (mmboe) to 29.5 mmboe for the current year.

"As we further reduce the remaining number of shut-in wells, we expect production to respond positively," the company said in a statement.

The company cut its 2011 production outlook to 24.78 mmboe due to later arrival of service rigs. Whiting had earlier forecast production in the range of 25.15 mmboe to 25.55 mmboe.

Whiting expects fourth-quarter prodcution to come in at 6.5 mmboe, in line with third-quarter production.

Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company closed at $50.72 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)