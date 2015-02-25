(Adds earning comparison, stock movement)
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 25 Whiting Petroleum Corp
, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted an adjusted
profit on Wednesday that missed Wall Street's expectations and
said it is slashing its 2015 capital budget as low crude prices
bite into revenue.
The company becomes the latest to fall victim to global
oversupply of crude and slack demand just as it integrates
Kodiak Oil and Gas, a rival it bought last November for $1.55
billion.
Whiting reported a net loss of $353.7 million, or $2.68 per
share, compared with a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50 cents
per share, in the year-ago period.
The Denver-based company recorded an impairment charge for
the quarter of $587 million on conventional oil reserves in
Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and Utah it has decided not to
develop.
Excluding the impairment charge and other one-time items,
Whiting earned 44 cents per share. By that measure, analysts
expected earnings of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Whiting does hedge oil production, unlike rival Continental
Resources Inc, and sold its crude for $67.03 per barrel
on average during the quarter. Having the hedges boosted the
per-barrel price by $5.19, effectively lifting quarterly profit
by $127.4 million.
Production rose 32 percent during the quarter to 12.1
million barrels of oil equivalent.
For 2015, Whiting announced a capital budget of $2 billion -
roughly half of levels Kodiak and Whiting had for 2014 - and
expects to produce 59.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 6
percent increase.
Shares of Whiting rose less than 1 percent to $36.87 in
after-hours trading. As of Wednesday's close, the stock has lost
60 percent of its value in the past six months.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and Steve
Orlofsky)