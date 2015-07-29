BRIEF-Paypal Holdings CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015
* CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
July 29 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a quarterly net loss on Wednesday as plunging crude prices offset a production jump.
The company posted a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $151.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production rose 55 percent to 170,240 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Denver-based Whiting cut its 2015 capital budget to $2.15 billion, 12 days after raising it by 15 percent to $2.3 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Qtrly revenue $8.6 million versus $9.7 million, qtrly loss per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: